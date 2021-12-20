CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Avery lifts New Mexico St. past Texas-Permian Basin 84-59

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 11:33 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Marchelus Avery had a season-high 22 points and Teddy Allen added 20 points as New Mexico State romped past Texas-Permian Basin 84-59 on Monday night.

Avery made 8 of 10 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Allen had nine rebounds.

Yuat Alok had 14 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State (11-2), which earned its sixth straight win. Levar Williams added 10 points.

Miles Daniels had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Division II Falcons. Keyon Craddock added 11 points. Dajuan Jones had eight assists.

