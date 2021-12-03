CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Austin Peay squares off against Milligan

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 3:31 PM

Milligan vs. Austin Peay (3-3)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay Governors will be taking on the Buffaloes of NAIA member Milligan. Austin Peay lost 68-51 to TCU in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Elijah Hutchins-Everett has averaged 13.5 points and 9.2 rebounds this year for Austin Peay. Complementing Hutchins-Everett is Caleb Stone-Carrawell, who is averaging 13.7 points per game.EFFICIENT ELIJAH: Hutchins-Everett has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay went 2-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Governors offense scored 70.3 points per contest across those four contests.

