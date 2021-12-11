CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Allick scores 18 to…

Allick scores 18 to carry Kansas City past Green Bay 64-55

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 12:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josiah Allick posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Kansas City defeated Green Bay 64-55 on Friday night.

Anderson Kopp had 10 points for Kansas City (5-4).

Kamari McGee had 19 points for the Phoenix (2-7). Japannah Kellogg III added seven rebounds. Donovan Ivory had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up