Allick scores 18 to carry Kansas City past Green Bay 64-55

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josiah Allick posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Kansas City defeated Green Bay 64-55…

Listen now to WTOP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josiah Allick posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Kansas City defeated Green Bay 64-55 on Friday night.

Anderson Kopp had 10 points for Kansas City (5-4).

Kamari McGee had 19 points for the Phoenix (2-7). Japannah Kellogg III added seven rebounds. Donovan Ivory had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.