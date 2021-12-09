CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Alexander scores 21 to lift St. John’s past Monmouth 88-83

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 11:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Posh Alexander had 21 points as St. John’s narrowly beat Monmouth 88-83 on Thursday night.

Julian Champagnie had 16 points and three blocks for St. John’s (7-2). Montez Mathis added 14 points. Stef Smith had 13 points.

Shavar Reynolds Jr. tied a career high with 25 points for the Hawks (7-2), who ended a seven-game winning streak. Marcus McClary added 14 points. Myles Foster had 13 points and eight rebounds. Nikkei Rutty had 10 rebounds.

