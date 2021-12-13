CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Albany gets first road win, upsets Boston College 61-57

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 10:58 PM

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Jamel Horton’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left gave Albany the cushion it needed to earn its first road victory of the season, upsetting Boston College 61-57 on Monday night.

The Great Danes built a 35-26 lead by intermission but Boston College battled back to take the lead 39-37 on a jumper and layup by DeMarr Langford Jr. Albany took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Matt Cerruti with 10:13 left and pushed the lead to double digits on Jarvis Doles’ layup with 5:38 left that made it 54-44.

Jaeden Zackery hit two free throws to get the Eagles within two, 54-52 with 3:54 left, but Justin Neely and De’Vondre Perry hit jumpers back-to-back, and after Quinton Post got Boston College back within two with his layup wtih 1:15 left, Horton hit from deep.

Perry finished with 16 points to lead Albany (3-7), which won on the road for the first time in six games. Cerruti hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points.

Zackery finished with 15 points to lead Boston College (6-5), which lost at home for the first time in seven starts. Quinten Post finished with 13 points and grabbed seven boards. Makai Ashton-Langford added 11 points and DeMarr Langford Jr. added 10.

The Eagles are off until they travel to Wake Forest Dec. 22.

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

