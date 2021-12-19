CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Akot helps guide Boise…

Akot helps guide Boise State over Montana Tech 88-57

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 8:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Emmanuel Akot had 16 points to lead five Boise State players in double figures as the Broncos rolled past Montana Tech 88-57 on Sunday.

Tyson Degenhart added 15 points for the Broncos (8-4). Kasean Pryor had 14 points, Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 13 and Abu Kigab scored 11.

Caleb Bellach had 14 points for the Orediggers. Derrius Collins and Sindou Diallo added 10 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up