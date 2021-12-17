CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
ACU squares off against Howard Payne

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 5:30 PM

Howard Payne vs. Abilene Christian (7-2)

Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Abilene Christian Wildcats are set to battle the Yellow Jackets of Division III Howard Payne. Abilene Christian is coming off a 69-59 home win against Cal State Bakersfield in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Coryon Mason has averaged 12.9 points to lead the way for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is also a primary contributor, with 9.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MASON: Through nine games, Abilene Christian’s Coryon Mason has connected on 52 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 85.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Abilene Christian put up 81 points and won by 30 over Howard Payne when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Abilene Christian went 5-3 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Wildcats offense put up 63.1 points per contest across those eight contests.

