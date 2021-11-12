Youngstown St. pays visit to Southeast Mo.

Youngstown State (0-1) vs. Southeast Missouri (1-0) Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown…

Youngstown State (0-1) vs. Southeast Missouri (1-0)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State squares up against Southeast Missouri in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State went 1-0 against non-conference teams last season. In those one games, the Penguins gave up 65 points per game while scoring 79 per outing. Southeast Missouri went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 72.5 points and giving up 74.7 per game in the process.

