Youngstown St. pays visit to Southeast Mo.

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Youngstown State (0-1) vs. Southeast Missouri (1-0)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State squares up against Southeast Missouri in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State went 1-0 against non-conference teams last season. In those one games, the Penguins gave up 65 points per game while scoring 79 per outing. Southeast Missouri went 2-4 in non-conference play, averaging 72.5 points and giving up 74.7 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

