Yale looks to extend streak vs Lehigh

Lehigh (1-6) vs. Yale (4-4) John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks…

Lehigh (1-6) vs. Yale (4-4)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Lehigh. In its last five wins against the Mountain Hawks, Yale has won by an average of 10 points. Lehigh’s last win in the series came on Jan. 5, 2010, a 75-69 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Azar Swain has put up 18.4 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon has paired with Swain and is accounting for 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Mountain Hawks have been led by Jeameril Wilson, who is averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JEAMERIL: J. Wilson has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Lehigh has lost its last four road games, scoring 58.3 points, while allowing 68.5 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mountain Hawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Yale has 47 assists on 85 field goals (55.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Lehigh has assists on 38 of 68 field goals (55.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Yale offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-lowest rate in the country. The Lehigh defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16 percent of all possessions (ranked 320th among Division I teams).

