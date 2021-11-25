Wyoming looks to remain undefeated

Hastings College vs. Wyoming (4-0) Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys will be taking…

Hastings College vs. Wyoming (4-0)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys will be taking on the Broncos of NAIA school Hastings College. Wyoming is coming off a 68-61 win over Grand Canyon in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hunter Maldonado has averaged 19 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Cowboys, while Graham Ike has recorded 20.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Maldonado has accounted for 41 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming went 6-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Cowboys scored 85.6 points per contest across those seven games.

