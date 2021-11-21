Winthrop plays Washington St.

Winthrop (2-2) vs. Washington State (4-0) Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop…

Winthrop (2-2) vs. Washington State (4-0)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces Washington State in an early season matchup. Washington State knocked off Idaho by 48 points on Thursday, while Winthrop fell 77-63 at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: D.J. Burns Jr. is averaging 16.5 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Eagles. Cory Hightower is also a primary contributor, putting up 13.8 points per game. The Cougars have been led by Noah Williams, who is averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.TOUGH TO DEFEND D.J.: In four appearances this season, Winthrop’s Burns has shot 67.4 percent.

STREAK SCORING: Washington State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 64.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Washington State has 37 assists on 94 field goals (39.4 percent) across its past three games while Winthrop has assists on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 43.4 percent this year. That rate is the ninth-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Winthrop stands at just 18.2 percent (ranked 305th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.