CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Williams carries Georgia State…

Williams carries Georgia State past William & Mary 77-59

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kane Williams had 23 points as Georgia State defeated William & Mary 77-59 in the Legends Classic on Saturday.

Evan Johnson had 17 points for the Panthers (3-1). Justin Roberts added 11 points, while Jordan Rawls grabbed six rebounds.

Connor Kochera had 16 points for the Tribe (0-4). Ben Wight added 14 points and Brandon Carroll had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up