THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Williams carries Cornell past…

Williams carries Cornell past St. Francis (PA) 93-80

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 7:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Nazir Williams had 21 points as Cornell beat St. Francis (PA) 93-80 on Wednesday.

Keller Boothby had 17 points and seven rebounds for Cornell (5-1). Sarju Patel and Jordan Jones each scored 11.

Ronell Giles Jr. had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Red Flash (1-3) which dropped their second straight. Josh Cohen added 18 points and seven rebounds and Marlon Hargis scored 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

'Model diplomats': State Dept. honors Foreign Service families' volunteer work overseas

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up