Wichita State gets 2021-22 season underway against JSU

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Jacksonville State (0-0) vs. Wichita State (0-0)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Jacksonville State in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Jacksonville State went 18-9 last year, while Wichita State ended up 16-6.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State went 2-2 against non-conference schools last season. In those four games, the Gamecocks gave up 69.5 points per game while scoring 66 per contest. Wichita State went 2-3 in non-conference play, averaging 69.2 points and giving up 70.2 per game in the process.

