CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » White scores 17 to…

White scores 17 to lead Miami (Ohio) over Heidelberg 90-45

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 7:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Myja White scored 17 points with five 3-pointers and Miami (Ohio) romped past Division III-member Heidelberg 90-45 on Saturday.

White made 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Dae Dae Grant had 16 points and eight assists for Miami (4-0). Mekhi Lairy scored 11 and Precious Ayah 10.

Treohn Watkins scored 10 points for the Student Princes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up