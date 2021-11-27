HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Welp leads UC Irvine over Santa Clara 69-64

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 10:44 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry UC Irvine to a 69-64 win over Santa Clara on Saturday.

DJ Davis had 13 points for UC Irvine (4-1), which won its fourth straight game. Justin Hohn added 11 points. Austin Johnson had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Keshawn Justice had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos (5-2). Jalen Williams added 12 points and five steals. PJ Pipes had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

