Washington St. pays visit to Idaho

Washington State (3-0) vs. Idaho (1-2)

ICCU Arena, Moscow, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on Idaho in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action on Monday. Washington State knocked off UC Santa Barbara by eight at home, while Idaho is coming off of a 69-62 loss at Fresno State.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Trevante Anderson has averaged 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists to lead the way for the Vandals. Mikey Dixon is also a primary contributor, putting up 15.7 points per game. The Cougars have been led by Noah Williams, who is averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Anderson has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 46 percent, ranking the Cougars 10th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Idaho sits at just 20.8 percent (ranked 281st).

