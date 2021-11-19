CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Verplancken, S. Illinois subdue Colorado in 67-63 win

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 11:22 PM

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 18 points and Marcus Domask scored 17 and Southern Illinois beat Colorado 67-63 Friday night in an opening-round game of the Paradise Jam.

Lance Jones scored 14 for the Salukis (2-1) which made 41.4% (12 for 21) from 3-point range.

Colorado built a 12-1 lead but Southern Illinois used a pair of outbursts and went to intermission up 27-19.

Domask’s 3-pointer at the 13:10 mark of the first half was Southern Illinois’ first field goal of the game and sparked a 14-2 run. Southern Illinois then closed the half by scoring eight straight.

Colorado got within three points after Keeshawn Barthelemy made 1 of 2 foul shots before Southern Illinois scored five straight for a 48-40 lead with just under 10 minutes left.

The Buffs reduced their deficit to 60-58 with 1:33 remaining and Domask made 1 of 2 for a three-point lead.

Colorado turned over the ball on the next possession after a pass hit the rim and ricocheted out of bounds. Dalton Banks threw down a dunk on the ensuing possession to seal it for Southern Illinois.

Jabari Walker led the Buffaloes (3-1) with 16 points.

