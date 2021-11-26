Valpo goes up against Trinity Christian

Trinity Christian vs. Valparaiso (2-4) Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Valparaiso Beacons are set…

Trinity Christian vs. Valparaiso (2-4)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Valparaiso Beacons are set to battle the Trolls of NAIA member Trinity Christian. Valparaiso is coming off a 68-64 win in Nassau over Tulane in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Thomas Kithier has averaged 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Beacons, while Sheldon Edwards has accounted for 13.7 points and 2.2 blocks per game.TERRIFIC THOMAS: In six appearances this season, Valparaiso’s Kithier has shot 64.8 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso went 1-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Beacons put up 65.1 points per contest in those seven contests.

