BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » College Basketball » Valpo goes up against…

Valpo goes up against Trinity Christian

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trinity Christian vs. Valparaiso (2-4)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Valparaiso Beacons are set to battle the Trolls of NAIA member Trinity Christian. Valparaiso is coming off a 68-64 win in Nassau over Tulane in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Thomas Kithier has averaged 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Beacons, while Sheldon Edwards has accounted for 13.7 points and 2.2 blocks per game.TERRIFIC THOMAS: In six appearances this season, Valparaiso’s Kithier has shot 64.8 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso went 1-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Beacons put up 65.1 points per contest in those seven contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Airmen awaiting COVID vaccination exemptions must stay at current orders

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up