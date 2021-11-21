Valpo faces JSU in Nassau

Valparaiso (0-3) vs. Jacksonville State (1-2) , Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso…

Valparaiso (0-3) vs. Jacksonville State (1-2)

, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso is set to meet Jacksonville State in a postseason game at Nassau’s Baha Mar Convention Center. Jacksonville State lost 69-65 in overtime to Troy on Tuesday, while Valparaiso fell 74-60 against Stanford on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Darian Adams, Kayne Henry, Brandon Huffman and Jalen Gibbs have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Gamecocks scoring this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Adams has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Jacksonville State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is rated second in the MVC with an average of 71.9 possessions per game.

