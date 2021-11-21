CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Valpo faces JSU in Nassau

Valpo faces JSU in Nassau

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Valparaiso (0-3) vs. Jacksonville State (1-2)

, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso is set to meet Jacksonville State in a postseason game at Nassau’s Baha Mar Convention Center. Jacksonville State lost 69-65 in overtime to Troy on Tuesday, while Valparaiso fell 74-60 against Stanford on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Darian Adams, Kayne Henry, Brandon Huffman and Jalen Gibbs have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Gamecocks scoring this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Adams has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Jacksonville State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is rated second in the MVC with an average of 71.9 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up