UTRGV squares off against Paul Quinn

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:31 PM

Paul Quinn vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (1-1)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will be taking on the Tigers of NAIA member Paul Quinn. Texas Rio Grande Valley lost 104-50 to Arizona in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Justin Johnson has averaged 11.5 points, five rebounds and 2.5 steals to lead the way for the Vaqueros. Complementing Johnson is Mike Adewunmi, who is averaging 9.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.JUMP SHOTS FOR JA’MARE: In one games this season, Paul Quinn’s Ja’Mare Redus has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley went 3-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Vaqueros put up 67.9 points per matchup in those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

