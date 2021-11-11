CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
UTM goes for first win vs Miami-Hamilton

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 3:30 PM

Miami-Hamilton vs. UT Martin (0-1)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Martin Skyhawks will be taking on the Harriers of Miami-Hamilton. UT Martin lost 90-62 on the road against Tennessee in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin went 1-2 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Skyhawks offense scored 66.3 points per matchup across those three games.

