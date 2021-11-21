CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Utah meets Tulsa in Daytona Beach

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Utah (4-0) vs. Tulsa (3-1)

, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and Tulsa are set to face off in a postseason game in Daytona Beach. Tulsa earned a 77-71 win over Rhode Island in its most recent game, while Utah emerged with a 68-61 win against Boston College in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne, Darien Jackson and Rey Idowu have collectively scored 48 percent of all Golden Hurricane points this season.CLUTCH CARLSON: Branden Carlson has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 5 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Runnin’ Utes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa has an assist on 28 of 72 field goals (38.9 percent) over its past three outings while Utah has assists on 54 of 80 field goals (67.5 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Utah has held opposing teams to 57 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Pac-12 teams.

