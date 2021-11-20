CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Utah holds off Boston…

Utah holds off Boston College late, wins 68-61

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 7:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Riley Battin hit four straight free throws in the final 14 seconds of the game, allowing Utah to hold off Boston College, 68-61 Saturday in a Sunshine Slam game in Daytona Beach, Florida.

DeMarr Langford Jr. hit a jumper with :24 left to pull the Eagles within three, 64-61, but Battin stole the ball with :08 left to end the Boston College threat.

Branden Carlson and David Jenkins, Jr. each scored 13 points and Battin added five assists to his seven points for the Utes (4-0). Utah converted 12 of 13 free throws and were 25 of 54 from the field (46.3%).

Jaeden Zackery scored 15 points to lead Boston College (3-2). Makai Ashton-Langford added 11 points.

After starting the season with three straight wins, the Eagles now have lost back-to-back games.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up