UTA goes for first win vs Mary Hardin-Baylor

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Texas-Arlington (0-1)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas-Arlington Mavericks will be taking on the Crusaders of Division III Mary Hardin-Baylor. Texas-Arlington lost 88-45 to Oklahoma State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington went 1-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Mavericks offense put up 68.6 points per contest across those five contests.

