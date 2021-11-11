USF plays Ga. Southern

Georgia Southern (1-0) vs. South Florida (1-0) Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern and…

Georgia Southern (1-0) vs. South Florida (1-0)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern and South Florida both look to put winning streaks together . Georgia Southern beat Ball State by 11 in its last outing. South Florida is coming off a 75-54 win over Bethune-Cookman in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern went 2-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Eagles gave up 79 points per game while scoring 71 per outing. South Florida went 3-2 in non-conference play, averaging 66.6 points and allowing 67 per game in the process.

