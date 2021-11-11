CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
USF plays Ga. Southern

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 12:30 PM

Georgia Southern (1-0) vs. South Florida (1-0)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern and South Florida both look to put winning streaks together . Georgia Southern beat Ball State by 11 in its last outing. South Florida is coming off a 75-54 win over Bethune-Cookman in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern went 2-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Eagles gave up 79 points per game while scoring 71 per outing. South Florida went 3-2 in non-conference play, averaging 66.6 points and allowing 67 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

