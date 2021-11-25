UNCW visits Montana

UNC Wilmington (3-3) vs. Montana (3-2) Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays Montana…

UNC Wilmington (3-3) vs. Montana (3-2)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays Montana in a non-conference matchup. UNC Wilmington fell 80-66 to Southern Miss in its last outing. Montana is coming off a 71-61 home win over UC San Diego in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Josh Bannan has averaged 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Grizzlies. Complementing Bannan is Brandon Whitney, who is maintaining an average of 12.2 points per game. The Seahawks are led by Jaylen Sims, who is averaging 11.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 37.5 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 85 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Montana has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 45.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Seahawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Grizzlies. Montana has 40 assists on 72 field goals (55.6 percent) over its past three outings while UNC Wilmington has assists on 40 of 70 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana has committed a turnover on just 14.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Big Sky teams. The Grizzlies have turned the ball over only 9.4 times per game this season.

