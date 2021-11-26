BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
UNC-Asheville squares off against St. Andrews Presbyterian

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 5:31 PM

St. Andrews Presbyterian vs. UNC-Asheville (2-3)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will be taking on the Knights of Division II St. Andrews Presbyterian. UNC-Asheville lost 72-53 to North Carolina in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Drew Pember has averaged nine points, 4.8 rebounds and four blocks to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Complementing Pember is Jamon Battle, who is averaging 10 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CLAY: Isaac Clay has connected on 12.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville went 1-4 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs offense put up 71.8 points per contest in those five contests.

