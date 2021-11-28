HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
UNC Asheville routs St. Andrews Presbyterian 106-36

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 9:35 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Coty Jude came off the bench to score 19 points to lift UNC Asheville to a 106-36 win over St. Andrews Presbyterian on Sunday.

Jude hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Jordan Hairston had 16 points for UNC Asheville (3-3). Silas Mason added 12 points. Tajion Jones had 12 points.

UNC Asheville is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Jamaan Bailey had 12 points for the Knights.

