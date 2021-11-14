CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » UMBC goes for first…

UMBC goes for first win vs Penn State-York

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 2:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Penn State-York vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (0-1)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers are set to battle the Nittany Lions of Penn State-York. Maryland-Baltimore County lost 77-60 on the road to UMass in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County went 4-1 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Retrievers offense scored 75.2 points per contest across those five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Obituary: Alan Paller

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up