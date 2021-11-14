UMBC goes for first win vs Penn State-York

The Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers are set to battle the Nittany Lions of Penn State-York.

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers are set to battle the Nittany Lions of Penn State-York. Maryland-Baltimore County lost 77-60 on the road to UMass in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County went 4-1 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Retrievers offense scored 75.2 points per contest across those five games.

