UCF gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Robert Morris

Robert Morris (0-0) vs. Central Florida (0-0)

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida begins the season by hosting the Robert Morris Colonials. Robert Morris went 4-15 last year, while Central Florida ended up 11-12.

DID YOU KNOW: Robert Morris went 0-2 against non-conference schools last season. In those two games, the Colonials gave up 85 points per game while scoring 68 per matchup. Central Florida went 2-1 in non-conference play, averaging 69 points and allowing 69.7 per game in the process.

