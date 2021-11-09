CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Tulsa welcomes NW State in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:32 AM

Northwestern State (0-0) vs. Tulsa (0-0)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa begins the season by hosting the Northwestern State Demons. Northwestern State went 11-18 last year, while Tulsa ended up 11-12.

LAST TIME: Tulsa scored 82 and came away with a 27-point win over NW State when these two teams faced each other last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State went 0-10 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Demons gave up 86.6 points per game while scoring 66.6 per contest. Tulsa went 2-2 in non-conference play, averaging 71 points and giving up 64.5 per game in the process.

