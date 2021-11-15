CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Trice, Hunter lift Old…

Trice, Hunter lift Old Dominion past Manhattan 79-58

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 11:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Austin Trice and Jaylin Hunter scored 18 points apiece as Old Dominion easily defeated Manhattan 79-58 on Monday night.

Kalu Ezikpe added 15 points for the Monarchs.

Josh Roberts had 13 points for the Jaspers (2-1). Samba Diallo added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up