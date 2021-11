Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

All Times EST Saturday No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 17 Tennessee, at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m. No.…

All Times EST Saturday

No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 17 Tennessee, at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.

No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 18 North Carolina, at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m.

No. 8 Texas vs. San Jose St., 6 p.m.

No. 9 Baylor vs. Stanford, 1 p.m.

No. 23 Connecticut vs. Binghamton, Noon

Sunday

No. 4 Michigan vs. Arizona at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

No. 5 Villanova vs. TBD at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., TBD

No. 6 Purdue vs. TBD at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., TBD

No. 17 Tennessee vs. TBD, at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., TBD

No. 18 North Carolina vs. TBD at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., TBD

No. 22 St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette at TD Arena, Charleston, S.C., 7:30 p.m.

