Thomas, Osborne lead No. 20 UCLA women past Northridge 74-36

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 12:19 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — IImar’I Thomas scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and No. 20 UCLA pulled away from Cal State Northridge for a 73-46 win on Thursday night.

Charisma Osborne added 19 points before being helped off the court in the closing minutes with an apparent ankle injury.

The Bruins (2-0) shot 51% and had a 40-23 rebounding advantage with Osborne and Jaelynn Penn, who had nine points and seven assists, grabbing eight.

Trailing 26-21 midway through the second quarter, UCLA closed the half with a 13-0 run, six on Osborne free throws.

With just over four minutes to go in the third quarter, the Matadors (1-2) were within five but UCLA scored 11-straight to take command. The Bruins also scored the last eight points of the game.

Tess Amundsen scored nine to lead the Matadors, who shot 36%.

