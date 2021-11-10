CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
The Citadel goes up against Morris College

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:31 PM

Morris College vs. The Citadel (1-0)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel Bulldogs are set to battle the Hornets of NAIA school Morris College. The Citadel is coming off a 78-63 win at Pittsburgh in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel went 3-0 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Bulldogs offense put up 87.7 points per contest across those three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

