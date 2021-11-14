CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Texas Tech plays Prairie View

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Prairie View (0-3) vs. Texas Tech (2-0)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays Prairie View in an early season matchup. Prairie View came up short in a 77-49 game to Michigan on Saturday. Texas Tech is coming off an 88-62 home win over Grambling State on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Prairie View has benefited heavily from its seniors. Through three games, Jawaun Daniels, William Douglas, D’Rell Roberts, DeWayne Cox and Faite Williams have combined to account for 74 percent of all Panthers scoring this season.DOMINANT DANIELS: Daniels has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 51.4 percent. The Red Raiders have averaged 19 offensive boards per game.

