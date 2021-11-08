Texas Tech begins 2021-22 season against N. Fla.

North Florida (0-0) vs. Texas Tech (0-0) United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech…

North Florida (0-0) vs. Texas Tech (0-0)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech gets its 2021-22 season rolling by hosting the North Florida Ospreys. North Florida went 8-15 last year, while Texas Tech ended up 18-11.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 54.9 points per game last season. The Red Raiders offense scored 73.9 points per contest on their way to a 9-2 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. North Florida went 1-7 against non-conference programs last season.

