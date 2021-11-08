CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Texas Tech begins 2021-22…

Texas Tech begins 2021-22 season against N. Fla.

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Florida (0-0) vs. Texas Tech (0-0)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech gets its 2021-22 season rolling by hosting the North Florida Ospreys. North Florida went 8-15 last year, while Texas Tech ended up 18-11.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 54.9 points per game last season. The Red Raiders offense scored 73.9 points per contest on their way to a 9-2 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. North Florida went 1-7 against non-conference programs last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up