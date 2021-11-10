CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Texas A&M-International 74-59

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 4:40 AM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — LaQuan Butler posted 19 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley beat Texas A&M-International 74-59 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Justin Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds for Texas Rio Grande Valley. Marek Nelson added 10 points. RayQuan Taylor had eight rebounds. Mike Adewunmi had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Greg Bowie II had 17 points for the Dustdevils. La-Quiem Walker added 12 points. Keldrick Hayes Jr had eight points, three rebounds and one steal.

