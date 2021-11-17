CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Paul Quinn 85-68

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 12:12 AM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Justin Johnson scored 18 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated Paul Quinn 85-68 on Tuesday night.

Ricky Nelson added 16 points for the Vaqueros, while Marek Nelson chipped in 15.

Mike Adewunmi had 13 points and nine rebounds for Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-1).

Chris Scaife had 15 points for the NAIA Tigers. Ja’Mare Redus added 10 points.

