Tennyson carries Texas A&M-CC over Texas Lutheran 102-64

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:01 AM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Trevian Tennyson came off the bench to score 18 points to carry Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 102-64 win over Texas Lutheran on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Jordan Roberts had 14 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Myles Smith added 10 points and six assists. De’Lazarus Keys had 10 points and seven rebounds. Terrion Murdix had eight points, 10 assists, and five steals.

JT Watson had 12 points for the Bulldogs.

