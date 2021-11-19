Tennessee St. faces SD

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 3:31 PM

Tennessee State (1-2) vs. South Dakota (1-1)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays host to Tennessee State in an early season matchup. Tennessee State won easily 111-56 at home against Fisk University on Tuesday. South Dakota lost 99-50 on the road to Drake on Sunday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Tigers are led by seniors Dedric Boyd and Kassim Nicholson. Boyd is averaging 16 points while Nicholson is putting up 8.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Coyotes have been anchored by Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Xavier Fuller, who have combined to score 22 points per outing.DOMINANT DEDRIC: Boyd has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Tennessee State offense has averaged 77.2 possessions per game, the 26th-most in Division I. South Dakota has not been as uptempo as the Tigers and is averaging only 67.2 possessions per game (ranked 257th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

