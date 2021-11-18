Tarleton St. goes for first win vs Paul Quinn

Paul Quinn vs. Tarleton St. (0-3) Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Tarleton St. Texans…

Paul Quinn vs. Tarleton St. (0-3)

Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tarleton St. Texans are set to battle the Tigers of NAIA program Paul Quinn. Tarleton St. lost 65-51 to Wichita State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Tarleton St.’s Montre Gipson, Tahj Small and Shakur Daniel have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all Texans scoring this season.MIGHTY MONTRE: Gipson has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Tarleton St. went 0-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Texans offense put up 64.3 points per matchup across those three contests.

