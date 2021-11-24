THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Swain scores 16 to lead Yale over Milwaukee 69-56

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 3:13 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Azar Swain scored 16 points and Yale ended a two-game skid beating Milwaukee 69-56 on Wednesday in the Fort Meyers Tip-Off.

Michael Feinberg scored 12 points for Yale (4-3), Eze Dike scored 10 with six assists and EJ Jarvis scored 10.

Matthue Cotton scored five points despite heading into the matchup as the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer at 12.0 points per game. He finished 0-for-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Donovan Newby had 16 points with four 3s for the Panthers (1-4) whose losing streak stretched to four games. DeAndre Gholston scored 13 and Joey St. Pierre scored 10 points with 10 rebounds.

