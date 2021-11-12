CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Sullivan, Wright lead Marist…

Sullivan, Wright lead Marist past Columbia 82-67

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Raheim Sullivan had 17 points to lead six Marist players in double figures as the Red Foxes beat Columbia 82-67 on Friday night.

Ricardo Wright added 16 points for the Red Foxes. Jordan Jones chipped in 10, Matt Herasme scored 10 and Noah Harris had 10. Herasme also had eight rebounds.

Liam Murphy had 15 points for the Lions (0-2). Josh Odunowo added 14 points. Patrick Harding had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Obituary: Alan Paller

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up