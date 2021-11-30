CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
College Basketball

Sullinger carries Kent State past Point Park 107-41

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 10:09 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Sullinger had 24 points as Kent State routed Point Park 107-41 on Tuesday night.

Giovanni Santiago had 18 points for Kent State (4-2). Justyn Hamilton added 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Tervell Beck had 12 points.

It was the first time this season Kent State scored at least 100 points.

Eddie Flohr had eight points for the Pioneers.

