Suggs lifts East Carolina over Old Dominion on late basket

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 9:34 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Suggs made a layup with 40 seconds left to lift East Carolina to a 63-62 win over Old Dominion on Tuesday night. C.J. Keyser turned the ball over on the following possession for the Monarchs, securing the victory for the Pirates.

Vance Jackson had 21 points to lead the Pirates.

Jackson shot 6 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Suggs had 14 points and eight rebounds for East Carolina (6-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tristen Newton added 13 points and eight assists. Brandon Johnson had three blocks.

C.J. Keyser had 19 points for the Monarchs (3-5). Kalu Ezikpe added 12 points. A.J. Oliver II had seven rebounds.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Monarchs this season. East Carolina defeated Old Dominion 73-60 on Nov. 19.

