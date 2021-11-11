St. Pete’s takes on St. John’s

St. Peter’s (0-1) vs. St. John’s (1-0) Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s…

St. Peter’s (0-1) vs. St. John’s (1-0)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s goes up against St. John’s in an early season matchup. St. Peter’s came up short in a 57-54 game at VCU in its last outing. St. John’s is coming off a 119-61 home win over Mississippi Valley State in its most recent game.

PREVIOUSLY: St. John’s snuck away with a one-point victory over St. Pete’s when these two teams met during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. St. Peter’s went 3-2 against teams outside its conference, while St. John’s went 6-1 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.