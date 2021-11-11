CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » St. Pete's takes on…

St. Pete’s takes on St. John’s

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Peter’s (0-1) vs. St. John’s (1-0)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s goes up against St. John’s in an early season matchup. St. Peter’s came up short in a 57-54 game at VCU in its last outing. St. John’s is coming off a 119-61 home win over Mississippi Valley State in its most recent game.

PREVIOUSLY: St. John’s snuck away with a one-point victory over St. Pete’s when these two teams met during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. St. Peter’s went 3-2 against teams outside its conference, while St. John’s went 6-1 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up