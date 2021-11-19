St. John’s squares off against FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-2) vs. St. John’s (2-1) Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson…

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-2) vs. St. John’s (2-1)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and St. John’s look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a road loss in their last game. St. John’s lost 76-74 to Indiana on Wednesday, while Fairleigh Dickinson came up short in an 82-46 game at Northwestern on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: St. John’s’ Julian Champagnie has averaged 24.7 points and five rebounds while Posh Alexander has put up 13.3 points, 7.3 assists and two steals. For the Knights, Brandon Rush has averaged 12 points while Devon Dunn has put up 8.5 points.JUMPING FOR JULIAN: Champagnie has connected on 48.1 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s is ranked seventh among all Division I teams with an average of 94.7 points per game.

