St. Francis squares up against Penn State

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) and Penn State look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off an ugly loss in their last game. Penn State lost 81-56 at UMass on Monday, while St. Francis (NY) came up short in a 91-73 game at home to St. Thomas (MN) on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: St. Francis (NY)’s Michael Cubbage, Patrick Emilien and Jack Hemphill have combined to account for 47 percent of all Terriers points this season.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 12.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) has scored 65.5 points and allowed 86 points over its last five games. Penn State has averaged 65.5 points and given up 70 over its last five.

