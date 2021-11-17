CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
St. Francis squares up against Penn State

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

St. Francis (NY) (0-2) vs. Penn State (1-1)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) and Penn State look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off an ugly loss in their last game. Penn State lost 81-56 at UMass on Monday, while St. Francis (NY) came up short in a 91-73 game at home to St. Thomas (MN) on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: St. Francis (NY)’s Michael Cubbage, Patrick Emilien and Jack Hemphill have combined to account for 47 percent of all Terriers points this season.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 12.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) has scored 65.5 points and allowed 86 points over its last five games. Penn State has averaged 65.5 points and given up 70 over its last five.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

